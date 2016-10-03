ACL Impressions From a First Timer: Day 2

I was probably correct in guessing I would have a hard time surviving three grueling festival days (especially since going out Friday night was part of our ill-conceived plan).
Needless to say, Day 2 was a lot less ambitious than the first. We rolled in around 3:30 p.m., took in a few bands, ate some grub from ACL Eats (which is curated for most palates with local fare) and then wandered around trying to deal with the throngs of people (surprise, Saturday is way more packed than Friday).
But a highlight did come in the way of Bomba Estereo out of Colombian. I'd previously seen the Liliana Saumet-fronted band under 281 during a rainy Echale at the Pearl, so I was down for another dance party by way of their electro-cumbia sound.
Saumet and co. didn't disappoint. The hour-long set inside the Tito's Vodka was raucous and non-stop grooving by most (though there were pockets of stiffs that failed to see this as a danzon it truly was). Between their latest be-yourself anthem "Soy Yo," "Fiesta" and slightly slower "Somos Dos" for the lovers, Bomba Estereo made my haphazard Day 2 experience worth it. Sorry, Kendrick. I couldn't deal with those crowds.