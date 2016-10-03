Local Bar Theme Nights to Help You Party Through the Week

click to enlarge http://sanantonio.carpediem.cd/events/666508-mario-kart-mondays-at-vivatacoland-at-viva-tacoland/

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/AmazeTheCity

http://do210.com/soundgallery

click to enlarge http://do210.com/events/weekly/tue/funk-soul-groove-with-joshua-k-swensen

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/jimcullumjazzband/photos/a.345458825516988.79293.257090671020471/1138955326167330/?type=1&theater

click to enlarge http://do210.com/events/weekly/wed/funk-oldies-rb-all-vinyl-with-dj-plata

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/venturasatx

Maybe you really wanna get out during the week but stay in because you have no idea what fun could possibly even be happening on a weeknight.Well, now you don’t have that excuse. We rounded up some of the best regular weekly and monthly installments at some local bars and venues. Whether you’re into open-mic or a solid dance night, there’s guaranteed something to do every day — for free — during the week in San Antonio.The is also the official day to come visit Viva TacoLand to create live art, embrace your inner video-game superstar on Mondays at Viva TacoLand. Mondays often includes tunes by DJ Hypnotik and or live bands like the Awols. Whether you're into gaming, art, local music, or just getting your drink on, MarioKart Mondays deliver.Never a cover, stop by and you get free wings with every drink purchase – and you know you were planning on drinking anyway. Mondays often include live painting by local artists like Nik Soupe and John Eric, and of course, hip-hop all night long.Paramour and Southtown Vinyl are partnering to present Sound Gallery from 8pm to 12pm every Monday. Enjoy a cocktail to the sounds of deep house and "eclectic grooves" on the patio or inside.Boogie down with all vinyl all night with DJ Joshua K. Swensen. The latest addition to the N St. Mary’s strip brings soul, R&B and what ever else Swenson feels like spinning.What goes better with jazz than southern soul food? Get classy with Jim Cullum's weekly staple at Tucker's every Tuesday until 10pm.All vinyl all night, get your groove on with DJ Plata every Wednesday. Dance the night away to some oldies funk, or just kick back and get lost in some R&B.

Open Mic Night at Ventura

Ventura’s open mic night is open to musicians, poets, comedians, or any other talent. Whether you want to perform, paint outside, or just watch, there’s no cover every Wednesday and it's all ages. 8 pm, No Cover, Ventura, 1011 Ave. B

click to enlarge http://do210.com/events/weekly/thu/underground-thursdays

click to enlarge http://do210.com/events/weekly/thu/rewind-thursdays-with-dj-tech-neek

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/BrassMonkeyTX/

Featuring New Wave, Dark Wave and Industrial music all night, Wax also has drink specials to start your weekend early ($2.50 wells). So get dark and get down a day early.Thursdays here feature drink specials, new and classic hip hop, r&b and soul all night. For downtown, the free parking is a rare plus, too.

Thursgayz with VJ Glitoris

Look for the big rainbow flag every Thursday on N. St Mary’s and you’ll find Brass Monkey’s Thursgayz with VJ Glitoris spinning indie and electro music. Dance all night or take advantage of 75 cent wells and $2 Fireball. 10pm, Free, Brass Monkey, 2702 N St Mary’s

click to enlarge http://do210.com/events/weekly/fri/its-a-groove-thing-dj-chacho-dj-donnie-dee

Groove Lounge offers a spot every Friday to relax and even get down if you so please. DJ Chacho and DJ Donnie Dee throw down funk, hip hop and disco all night.