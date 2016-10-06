Email
Thursday, October 6, 2016

Hear SA/ATX Alt-Country Band El Campo's New Single

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 6:45 AM

El Campo at work in the studio. - PHOTO CREDIT: LIZZY LEHMAN
It's no secret that we're fans of SA/ATX alt-country act El Campo. Fronted by singer/songwriter/guitarist Jerid Morris (long ago of punk/emo group Muldoon), El Campo makes pristine, haunting, emotive, and lyrical country music, situated somewhere between the somber wit of Jason Isbell and the wistful restlessness of Bright Eyes. Complete with multi-part harmonies, steel guitar, and banjo, El Campo's sound is born of the wide-open freedom/desolation of the Texas night.

As the band prepares its sophomore LP for an early 2017 release, we are excited to debut its first official single from that album (listen below). The single, which will be available on the group's Bandcamp page on Friday, October 7, is called "Gilt-Edge," and features a B-side reworking of the Desaparecidos' song "City on the Hill."

Single artwork for "Gilt-Edge"
  • Single artwork for "Gilt-Edge"
Taken together, the tracks showcase El Campo's evolution since its 2015 debut LP Remember. As Morris told the Current, these new songs are "moodier," "vibier," and noticeably devoid of banjo. But, it seems, based on "Gilt-Edge," that Morris' lyricism, a particularly strong trait of the group's music, is more lush than ever, in all its surreal, mysterious, half-narrative, image-rich glory. Morris also told us that the band secured the blessing (and indeed encouragement) of the Conor Oberst-fronted Desaparecidos to release its version of "City on the Hill." Take a listen below, grab the tracks on Friday, and be on the lookout for that new album, which is righteously entitled Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Shoop.

