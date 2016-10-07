SOLI Chamber Ensemble Opens 23rd Season with 'Together Again'

click to enlarge

the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio, OPERA San Antonio and Youth

Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA).





For the season opener, Together Again, internationally renowned flutist

Angela Jones-Reus will reunite with SOLI after a three-year absence to present

works by Sebastian Currier and Pierre Jalbert along with a virtuosic solo for flute by Ian Clarke

and a duo for cello and piano by Lisa Bielawa. Known for commissioning new works by emerging and established composers, the ensemble will also premiere

$10-$25, 7:30pm Mon Oct. 10,

Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle

; 7:30pm Tue Oct. 11,

Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Pl.

solichamberensemble.com.









Beginning its 23rd season this Monday, San Antonio's own SOLI Chamber Ensemble(Ertan Torgul, violin; Stephanie Key, clarinet; Carolyn True, piano; and David Mollenauer, cello) prides itself on bringing “new voice” to contemporary classical music, performing in unusual spaces and reaching out to younger generations and individuals in hospitals, hospices and rehab facilities. Seeking to break stereotypes about classical music and its audiences, SOLI was one of the first chamber ensembles asked to perform in the inaugural classical music program at SXSW. The ensemble's 23rd season promises three unique performances and two special presentations in collaboration withtwo movements of the final work by William Thomas McKinley, who passed away in the spring of 2015 while composing a new piece for SOLI.Save the date for SOLI's second performance of the season,). Presented in conjunction with the San Antonio Symphony's month-long Mozart Festival, the unique retelling of Mozart's two-act opera comes complete with drawings and animation from director Fons Schiedon and composer Philippe Lambert's motion-graphic novelas well as performances and costuming from OPERA San Antonio.