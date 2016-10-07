SOLI Chamber Ensemble Opens 23rd Season with 'Together Again'

click to enlarge
Beginning its 23rd season this Monday, San Antonio's own SOLI Chamber Ensemble
(Ertan Torgul, violin; Stephanie Key, clarinet; Carolyn True, piano; and David Mollenauer, cello) prides itself on bringing “new voice” to contemporary classical music, performing in unusual spaces and reaching out to younger generations and individuals in hospitals, hospices and rehab facilities. Seeking to break stereotypes about classical music and its audiences, SOLI was one of the first chamber ensembles asked to perform in the inaugural classical music program at SXSW. The ensemble's 23rd season promises three unique performances and two special presentations in collaboration with the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio, OPERA San Antonio and Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA).
For the season opener, Together Again, internationally renowned flutist Angela Jones-Reus will reunite with SOLI after a three-year absence to present works by Sebastian Currier and Pierre Jalbert along with a virtuosic solo for flute by Ian Clarke and a duo for cello and piano by Lisa Bielawa. Known for commissioning new works by emerging and established composers, the ensemble will also premiere
two movements of the final work by William Thomas McKinley, who passed away in the spring of 2015 while composing a new piece for SOLI. $10-$25, 7:30pm Mon Oct. 10, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle; 7:30pm Tue Oct. 11, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Pl., solichamberensemble.com.
Save the date for SOLI's second performance of the season, The Land of the Magic Flute
(7:30pm Tue, Jan. 24, 2017
). Presented in conjunction with the San Antonio Symphony's month-long Mozart Festival, the unique retelling of Mozart's two-act opera comes complete with drawings and animation from director Fons Schiedon and composer Philippe Lambert's motion-graphic novel The Land of the Magic Flute
as well as performances and costuming from OPERA San Antonio.