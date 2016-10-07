Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 7, 2016

SOLI Chamber Ensemble Opens 23rd Season with 'Together Again'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 5:33 PM

click to enlarge jrxvcg0syq2frdmh.jpg

Beginning its 23rd season this Monday, San Antonio's own SOLI Chamber Ensemble (Ertan Torgul, violin; Stephanie Key, clarinet; Carolyn True, piano; and David Mollenauer, cello) prides itself on bringing “new voice” to contemporary classical music, performing in unusual spaces and reaching out to younger generations and individuals in hospitals, hospices and rehab facilities. Seeking to break stereotypes about classical music and its audiences, SOLI was one of the first chamber ensembles asked to perform in the inaugural classical music program at SXSW. The ensemble's 23rd season promises three unique performances and two special presentations in collaboration with the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio, OPERA San Antonio and Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA).

For the season opener, Together Again, internationally renowned flutist Angela Jones-Reus will reunite with SOLI after a three-year absence to present works by Sebastian Currier and Pierre Jalbert along with a virtuosic solo for flute by Ian Clarke and a duo for cello and piano by Lisa Bielawa. Known for commissioning new works by emerging and established composers, the ensemble will also premiere two movements of the final work by William Thomas McKinley, who passed away in the spring of 2015 while composing a new piece for SOLI. $10-$25, 7:30pm Mon Oct. 10, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle; 7:30pm Tue Oct. 11, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Pl.solichamberensemble.com

Save the date for SOLI's second performance of the season, The Land of the Magic Flute (7:30pm Tue, Jan. 24, 2017). Presented in conjunction with the San Antonio Symphony's month-long Mozart Festival, the unique retelling of Mozart's two-act opera comes complete with drawings and animation from director Fons Schiedon and composer Philippe Lambert's motion-graphic novel The Land of the Magic Flute as well as performances and costuming from OPERA San Antonio.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 5 Tapes to Add to Your Collection on Cassette Store Day 2016 Read More

  2. Hear SA/ATX Alt-Country Band El Campo's New Single Read More

  3. San Antonio Is Swimming In ACL Spillover This Year Read More

  4. Amanda Shires Claims Her Piece, Finds Some Peace Read More

  5. Zef to Death: Die Antwoord at the Aztec Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...