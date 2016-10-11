Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Circa Survive Announces San Antonio Stop On 'On Letting Go' Anniversary Tour

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 1:45 PM

VIA WIKIPEDIA

It's been less than a year since Circa Survive's last stop in the Alamo City and already they're coming back. 

Announced earlier today, Circa Survive, plus special guests mewithoutyou and Turnover, are hitting the road for a 31-city tour to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of On Letting Go, with a stop in San Antonio Feb. 28, 2017, at the Alamo City Music Hall. 

The band has a long history of playing sold-out shows in town and even played two nights back-t0-back at the White Rabbit in 2010. While we don't anticipate them adding a second night here to the line-up, we're pretty sure this is one anniversary tour you don't want to sleep on. 

While you're still trying to wrap your head around the fact that it's been 10 years since we first heard "Living Together" and "The Greatest Lie," head over to showstubs.com for tickets. 


Circa Survive "On Letting Go" Ten Year Anniversary Tour, Feb. 28, 2107, Alamo City Music Hall, 1035 E. Houston St.

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week Read More

  2. San Antonio Is Swimming In ACL Spillover This Year Read More

  3. Zef to Death: Die Antwoord at the Aztec Read More

  4. The Squeezebox is Filling a Saluté-Sized Hole on the Strip Read More

  5. 5 Tapes to Add to Your Collection on Cassette Store Day 2016 Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...