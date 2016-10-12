Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Massive Noise: ATL's Whores Play Paper Tiger with The Grasshopper Lies Heavy

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 7:30 AM

Whores, fittingly, ensconced in fertile decay. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Whores, fittingly, ensconced in fertile decay.
In what amounts to an utterly face-melting dose of heavy ass rock music, Atlanta noise power trio Whores. will play Paper Tiger on Saturday, accompanied by fellow ATL hard rockers Big Jesus and local stalwarts The Grasshopper Lies Heavy.

Whores, repping an intense and burgeoning ATL metal scene, make dead-ahead noise rock, a la The Melvins or Pissed Jeans, that features blistering vocals and incorporates, for melodic flavor, elements of sludge metal. The band followed up a solid debut EP in 2011 with an even better one in 2013, and is now on tour behind its debut LP Gold, which will be release at the end of October.

The Grasshopper Lies Heavy is the loudest, and one of the best, bands to ever come out of SA. And the group, largely the strange brainchild of guitarist/composer James Woodard, has honed its stellar live show, making a point of touring extensively behind its ever-growing catalog of instrumental, art-sludge/post-metal tunes. The best of the band's recorded output, 2014's All Sadness, Grinning into Flow, showcases the haunting-mindscape quality of its music, a fine companion to the blistering, innards-numbing power that will forever be a part of The Grasshopper's pounce.


Whores feat The Grasshopper Lies Heavy, Big Jesus
$10, Sat, Oct 15, 8:00pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N St Mary's St, papertigersa.com.

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Circa Survive Announces San Antonio Stop On 'On Letting Go' Anniversary Tour Read More

  2. San Antonio Is Swimming In ACL Spillover This Year Read More

  3. 5 Tapes to Add to Your Collection on Cassette Store Day 2016 Read More

  4. Local Bar Theme Nights to Help You Party Through the Week Read More

  5. ACL Impressions From a First Timer: Day 3 and the Subsequent Hangover Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...