Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Equal parts James Brown and Chico Che, Chicano Batman is the hero that Alamo City deserves. Although the quartet calls the funky streets of Los Angeles home, the act is entrenched deeply in the band's pan-Latin roots. Songs such as "Cycles of Existential Rhyme" bounce across the globe on a sonic expedition, referencing the myriad stops of the African diaspora as they transverse borders and genres alike. The freewheelin' gentlemen of Chicano Batman are busting out their best ruffled-tuxedo shirts for a night of tropical tunes and bluesy doo-wap with Sad Girl at Paper Tiger.