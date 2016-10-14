Local Musicians Soundtrack This Batshit Election

click to enlarge Pinateria Ramirez/Facebook

Holy shit folks. This election just keeps getting crazier (and more frightening) by the day. Whether you're an avid follower of American politics or an apathetic so-and-so, it's highly unlikely that the ballistic balderdash of this particular presidential race hasn't impacted you in some way. It's hard to avoid engaging with a spectacle so preposterous. And, at the same time, it's crucial to remember that it's more than just an absurdist play about hyper-masculine fascism and neo-liberalism—this is real life and our choices (or refusals to choose) have real consequences.In an attempt to play a little lighthearted game with an election that is occasionally too depressing to be fully serious about, we asked some local musicians to suggest a song that might represent this election cycle and their feelings on it. The song choices and explanations that they came up with, however, are far from whimsical, and point to the dread, disgust, anger, disappointment, apathy, and hopelessness that characterize our collective stress levels at this point. Enjoy!From Sanden: "This election is breaking my heart. And I am typically an optimist. Donald Trump is vile and this newest tape only confirms what we already knew (or for some, don’t care to admit)—that he is a predator and treats women like objects. Fugazi’s anti-date rape anthem 'Suggestion' would be a nice anti-anthem to the worst of what Trump represents."