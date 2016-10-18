Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Kanye West Adds SA Stop to Saint Pablo Tour
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 4:51 PM
click to enlarge
Winter and Kanye
are coming to San Antonio. One is definitely making its presence felt December 1, the other probably not so much.
The AT&T Center shared the announcement of Ye's December 1 visit via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The Saint Pablo tour, based on this June's Life of Pablo
album, began August 25 and took a breather after West's wife Kim Kardashian was bound and held hostage in her Paris hotel.
The videos for singles released have often caused more controversy than the songs themselves. "Famous" depicts several celebrity lookalikes in a post-coitus slumber, and his VMA release of "Fade" was mostly confusing, but featured a very ripped and flexible Teyana Taylor.
Tickets go on sale October 22 at 10 a.m.
Tags: Kanye West, Saint Pablo Tour, Image