Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Kanye West Adds SA Stop to Saint Pablo Tour

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 4:51 PM

Winter and Kanye are coming to San Antonio. One is definitely making its presence felt December 1, the other probably not so much. 

The AT&T Center shared the announcement of Ye's December 1 visit via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The Saint Pablo tour, based on this June's Life of Pablo album, began August 25 and took a breather after West's wife Kim Kardashian was bound and held hostage in her Paris hotel.

The videos for singles released have often caused more controversy than the songs themselves. "Famous" depicts several celebrity lookalikes in a post-coitus slumber, and his VMA release of "Fade" was mostly confusing, but featured a very ripped and flexible Teyana Taylor. 

Tickets go on sale October 22 at 10 a.m.

