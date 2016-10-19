Dada Punks B Boys Play Paper Tiger on Sunday

Courtesy

Brooklyn's B Boys

Brooklyn buzz band (remember when that was a term?) B Boys make woozy yet headstrong mutant-pop-punk, imbued with a joyously anarchistic streak and libido for days. The trio, which just released its debut EP No Worry No Mind back in March, has been picking up steam on the wings of its infectious songs, hallmarked by angular guitar, a delicious and delirious dose of proper sloppiness, and some serious slack-jaw, fuck-all vocals.

In a statement on the B Boys Bandcamp page, and with the neo-Dadaist EP title, the group aligns itself with the early 20th century, avant-garde artistic movement Dadaism, which rejects reason and logic, and even form itself, as agents of the oppressive bourgeois monolith. And, there’s certainly a refreshing and transfixing, exploratory, out-of-sync quality to the band’s sound, especially in the rhythm department.

<a href="http://bboys.bandcamp.com/album/no-worry-no-mind-ep">No Worry No Mind EP by B Boys</a>

Whether this selfhood-denying, anti-art, anti-perfection approach actually qualifies these consistently enjoyable songs as Dadaist exemplars, is hardly important. That these young cats can write good songs, and enjoy challenging the dominant expectations of art writ large, is quite enough to label them (an act of confinement, to be sure) a group deserving of your attention.