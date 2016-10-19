Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Dada Punks B Boys Play Paper Tiger on Sunday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 9:45 AM

Brooklyn's B Boys - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Brooklyn's B Boys

Brooklyn buzz band (remember when that was a term?) B Boys make woozy yet headstrong mutant-pop-punk, imbued with a joyously anarchistic streak and libido for days. The trio, which just released its debut EP No Worry No Mind back in March, has been picking up steam on the wings of its infectious songs, hallmarked by angular guitar, a delicious and delirious dose of proper sloppiness, and some serious slack-jaw, fuck-all vocals.


In a statement on the B Boys Bandcamp page, and with the neo-Dadaist EP title, the group aligns itself with the early 20th century, avant-garde artistic movement Dadaism, which rejects reason and logic, and even form itself, as agents of the oppressive bourgeois monolith. And, there’s certainly a refreshing and transfixing, exploratory, out-of-sync quality to the band’s sound, especially in the rhythm department.


Whether this selfhood-denying, anti-art, anti-perfection approach actually qualifies these consistently enjoyable songs as Dadaist exemplars, is hardly important. That these young cats can write good songs, and enjoy challenging the dominant expectations of art writ large, is quite enough to label them (an act of confinement, to be sure) a group deserving of your attention.
B Boys feat Topo Chica, Filthy
$8, Sun, Oct 23, 8:00pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N St Mary's St, papertigersa.com.

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. How Nina Diaz’s Latest Reincarnation Saved Her – and Girl in a Coma Read More

  2. Kanye West Adds SA Stop to Saint Pablo Tour Read More

  3. Dead On: Muertos Fest at La Villita Will Be Better Than Ever Read More

  4. Fea And Planned Parenthood Want You to Get It On Read More

  5. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...