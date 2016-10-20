Email
Thursday, October 20, 2016

7 Horror Movies With Equally Scary Soundtracks

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge rosemarysbabysoundtrack.jpg


This season means pumpkin spice everything, cooler (hopefully) weather, and, of course, jack-o'-lanterns, fake blood, Halloween parties and horror movies – lots of horror movies. Ever horror buff has their own particular taste, but what can often make or break a scary movie is the creep-factor of the soundtrack. 

The best horror scores play an integral part in the movie-watching experience, building tension and suspense and, at their best, conveying a sense of actual terror. Some horror movie soundtracks are so good that listening to them in the dark with headphones is an unnerving experience all on its own.

We think that's the case with most of these classic horror soundtracks. So add these to your playlist to get into the mood during this spookiest of seasons:


The Shining (1980)
Many consider the Shining's soundtrack to be one of the most effective at creating an eerie and horrific atmosphere for the film – and for good reason. Each part of the soundtrack is perfectly placed within the movie. High pitched, almost droning strings linger during some of the movie's most suspenseful moments, keeping you on edge along with the characters. Unsettling, darker ambient pieces fill the quieter moments in the film.


The Entity
The Entity's score, by composer Charles Bernstein, uses everything from violins, cellos, and double basses to electronic synthesizers and drum machines. A fast arpeggiated riff is the musical backbone and recurring theme for the film, a musical symbol the actual entity itself. It makes you feel like something is stalking you. Pounding electronic bass and distorted midi guitars swing into action when The Entity actually attacks or interacts with the characters.





