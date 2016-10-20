Email
Thursday, October 20, 2016

Como la Gente: Celebrate with Flaco and Max Saturday at Texas Pride

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 8:40 AM

Flaco y Max, looking like they just had some good ass barbecue. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Flaco y Max, looking like they just had some good ass barbecue.
Never a dull moment on the San Antonio music scene, where you can catch a couple of Grammy winners playing and celebrating at a barbecue joint on a Saturday night.

Sound too good to be true? Not so. This Saturday night you can catch living legend, Tejan@ cultural treasure, and accordion master Flaco Jimenez, along with bajo sexto guru Max Baca, with his group Los TexManiacs, in the friendly confines of one of the SA area's best barbecue spots, Texas Pride. The special show is a birthday bash of sorts both for Baca and for Flaco's son Leonard Jimenez. With that in mind, fans can expect the joyous mood of celebration, or of a family pachanga, from the two conjunto torch carriers.

One of the exciting aspects of this show is watching Baca and Jimenez share the stage—two generations of tradition-mining pioneers. Jimenez has worked and performed often with Los TexManiacs in the past, and he and Baca even put out a (great) album together, in 2014's Smithsonian Folkways release Flaco & Max: Legends & Legacies.   

Los TexManiacs feat Flaco Jimenez
$10-$25, 7:00pm, Sat, Oct 22, Texas Pride Barbecue, 2980 TX-1604 Loop, Adkins, TX, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net.  

