Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Neon Indian is the working moniker of Alan Palomo, a Monterrey-born composer who spent his childhood in the city of San Antonio. After devising the persona of Neon Indian while studying film in Denton, he switched gears to music and began experimenting with synth tones and samples with a hand from longtime collaborator and ex-girlfriend Alicia Scardetta. (He crafted the project’s breakout single “Should Have Taken Acid with You” as an apology to Scardetta after skipping a date to trip acid together.) Several years later, Palomo is refining the summery wistfulness that propelled Neon Indian into indie rock stardom. This new overhaul in the artist’s spacey aesthetic appears in danceable tracks like “Annie” and “Slumlord” on, a nocturnal trek into a digital landscape that evokes Brian Eno and Electric Light Orchestra. Neon Indian returns to Paper Tiger in time to wish the summer season a blissful farewell.