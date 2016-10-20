Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 8:20 AM

Neon Indian
Friday, October 21
click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Neon Indian)
  • Image via Facebook (Neon Indian)
Neon Indian is the working moniker of Alan Palomo, a Monterrey-born composer who spent his childhood in the city of San Antonio. After devising the persona of Neon Indian while studying film in Denton, he switched gears to music and began experimenting with synth tones and samples with a hand from longtime collaborator and ex-girlfriend Alicia Scardetta. (He crafted the project’s breakout single “Should Have Taken Acid with You” as an apology to Scardetta after skipping a date to trip acid together.) Several years later, Palomo is refining the summery wistfulness that propelled Neon Indian into indie rock stardom. This new overhaul in the artist’s spacey aesthetic appears in danceable tracks like “Annie” and “Slumlord” on Vega Intl. Night School, a nocturnal trek into a digital landscape that evokes Brian Eno and Electric Light Orchestra. Neon Indian returns to Paper Tiger in time to wish the summer season a blissful farewell. 8pm, $20, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s

Full text

1 2 3 4 5

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. How Nina Diaz’s Latest Reincarnation Saved Her – and Girl in a Coma Read More

  2. Dead On: Muertos Fest at La Villita Will Be Better Than Ever Read More

  3. Como la Gente: Celebrate with Flaco and Max Saturday at Texas Pride Read More

  4. San Antonio Is Swimming In ACL Spillover This Year Read More

  5. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...