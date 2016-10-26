Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Greg G Stays Golden For Mala Luna

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 8:15 AM

click to enlarge Greg G reppin' the Spurs - AUSTIN HENDERSON
  • Austin Henderson
  • Greg G reppin' the Spurs

In 2015, the Current interviewed Greg G about transplanting to NYC from his native SA and his mixtape The Feelin. We caught back up with him over a year later to discuss his upcoming appearance at Mala Luna Fest, future releases and the growing San Anto scene.

And we had a lot of catching up to do. In addition to teaching music composition at the Harlem Children's Zone, Greg G is packing out venues like the PlayStation Theatre, writing new material and now returning home to perform alongside heavy-hitters like Tory Lanez and Kevin Gates at this weekend's Mala Luna Music Festival. “It’s a privilege and a blessing to be able to get up on stage, whether there’ll be seven people or a crowd of seven thousand,” Greg G said. “Especially at home.”

Greg G’s next full-length album, When All Else Fails is “a really good representation of what I’ve been through, in love and life, living up here in New York City and coming home every month or every other month. It’s a story of how I survive.” Slated to be released in February, When All Else Fails will be signature Greg G and – fingers crossed - a continuation of the heart-on-his-sleeve passion, positive-yet-honest lyrics, and the same soulful R&B-spiked hip-hop he’s perfected. Also, Greg G’s low-key writing a hip hopera loosely based on his life and experiences for an off Broadway show.

As for this weekend's festival, he says: “We’re due for something big like Mala Luna Fest. I want to people to see what we have to offer. We used to perform five days a week in bars in front of 13 people, and now we’re doing stuff like Mala Luna Fest. Every time I go home to San Antonio, I see growth.” Along with Greg G, San Antonio-based artists Vi$ion, Mitch James, Ivy and Phillip Wolf were invited to play the festival.

Greg G’s nickname the Golden Child still rings true: bright, bold and un-jaded. “Pray for the world to be a better place and hopefully I can bring this music to shine a light on the good.”

Watch Greg G's performance of new material from When All Else Fails at the PlayStation Theatre:


Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. What Does Mala Luna Mean For San Antonio's Shifting Music Landscape? Read More

  2. Health and Deafheaven Descend Upon Paper Tiger Read More

  3. Who to See at the Inaugural Mala Luna Music Festival Read More

  4. End Your Dia de los Muertos Week with Musica en la Calle at Hotel Havana Read More

  5. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...