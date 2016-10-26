Greg G Stays Golden For Mala Luna

In 2015, the Current interviewed Greg G about transplanting to NYC from his native SA and his mixtape The Feelin. We caught back up with him over a year later to discuss his upcoming appearance at Mala Luna Fest, future releases and the growing San Anto scene.
And we had a lot of catching up to do. In addition to teaching music composition at the Harlem Children's Zone, Greg G is packing out venues like the PlayStation Theatre, writing new material and now returning home to perform alongside heavy-hitters like Tory Lanez and Kevin Gates at this weekend's Mala Luna Music Festival. “It’s a privilege and a blessing to be able to get up on stage, whether there’ll be seven people or a crowd of seven thousand,” Greg G said. “Especially at home.”
Greg G’s next full-length album, When All Else Fails is “a really good representation of what I’ve been through, in love and life, living up here in New York City and coming home every month or every other month. It’s a story of how I survive.” Slated to be released in February, When All Else Fails will be signature Greg G and – fingers crossed - a continuation of the heart-on-his-sleeve passion, positive-yet-honest lyrics, and the same soulful R&B-spiked hip-hop he’s perfected. Also, Greg G’s low-key writing a hip hopera loosely based on his life and experiences for an off Broadway show.
As for this weekend's festival, he says: “We’re due for something big like Mala Luna Fest. I want to people to see what we have to offer. We used to perform five days a week in bars in front of 13 people, and now we’re doing stuff like Mala Luna Fest. Every time I go home to San Antonio, I see growth.” Along with Greg G, San Antonio-based artists Vi$ion, Mitch James, Ivy and Phillip Wolf were invited to play the festival.
Greg G’s nickname the Golden Child still rings true: bright, bold and un-jaded. “Pray for the world to be a better place and hopefully I can bring this music to shine a light on the good.”
Watch Greg G's performance of new material from When All Else Fails at the PlayStation Theatre: