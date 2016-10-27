Kevin Gates Won't Be at Mala Luna "Due to an Unforeseen Incarceration"

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
-
The recently announced Kevin Gates
This weekend's inaugural Mala Luna Music Festival will bring a roster of EDM megastars along with up-and-coming rappers, hip-hop and R&B artists, the likes of which this city's never really seen before.
Excluding, that is,
Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates, who was originally slated to perform at the festival and was just sentenced to 180 days in jail for drop-kicking a woman at a Florida show last year. According to the Associated Press
, a Florida jury found Gates guilty of battery on Wednesday, sentencing him to 180 days in jail.
Organizers for the Mala Luna festival confirmed Thursday afternoon that Atlanta rapper Jeezy
will take over Gates' original Sunday night time slot. "Unfortunately Kevin Gates is unable to perform in the forthcoming months due to an unforeseen incarceration," they said in a statement.