Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Proclaim your undying love to a space traveler on the moon with the cinematic Kishi Bashi, bona fide cool freak and founding member of indie rock outfit Jupiter One. Kishi Bashi’s most recent solo release is last month’s, a radiant gem produced by Joyful Noise Recordings that features a cameo from spacey soul mate Kevin Barnes in the song “Hey Big Star.” Forged in the midst of an artistic crossroads,is straight from the heart, tackling the complexities of love and desire in what emerges as a thematic departure for the quirky composer. Kishi Bashi shoots for the stars with singer-songwriter Laura Gibson at Paper Tiger.