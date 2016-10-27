Email
Thursday, October 27, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Kishi Bashi (Of Montreal)
Friday, October 28
Proclaim your undying love to a space traveler on the moon with the cinematic Kishi Bashi, bona fide cool freak and founding member of indie rock outfit Jupiter One. Kishi Bashi’s most recent solo release is last month’s Sonderlust, a radiant gem produced by Joyful Noise Recordings that features a cameo from spacey soul mate Kevin Barnes in the song “Hey Big Star.” Forged in the midst of an artistic crossroads, Sonderlust is straight from the heart, tackling the complexities of love and desire in what emerges as a thematic departure for the quirky composer. Kishi Bashi shoots for the stars with singer-songwriter Laura Gibson at Paper Tiger. 8pm, $15-63, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s

