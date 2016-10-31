Email
Monday, October 31, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 6:39 AM

Jacuzzi Boys
Tuesday, November 1
Jacuzzi Boys are a weathered gang of garage rockers from Miami, Florida. Wild and utterly demanding of attention, the glossy 21st century band counts Iggy Pop himself as a member of their steadily growing fanbase. Buoyant tracks such as 2011's "Glazin" bubble and burst like fizzy chunks of pop rock candy dissolving into a soda. (If that's not enough to pique your interest, a quick Google search for the song turns up an explicit music video starring a cast of weirdly anthropomorphized vaginas.) Jump into the water if you dare with Jacuzzi Boys and Topa Chica at Limelight. 9pm, $8, Limelight, 2718 N. Saint Mary's 

