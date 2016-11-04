San Antonio Welcomes Morrissey With a Bunch of Moz Tribute Events

click to enlarge
Although no experience could be quite like seeing Moz himself, seats for the November 17th concert sold out in a matter of minutes
and tickets on Craigslist are as much as $300 a pop, meaning only a hand full of his San Antonio fans will actually get to attend. Luckily for you, you can still bask in the sounds of Morrissey with these local events.
"November Spawned a Moz Show"
Free, Friday, Nov 4, 6:00pm-10:00pm, Presa House Gallery, 725 S Presa, facebook.com/PresaHouse.
As far as proof of his flock of followers here in town, aside from the quickness with which the Tobin show sold out, one need look no further than an art show that's opening on November 4 at Presa House Gallery. The exhibit, entitled "November Spawned a Moz Show" after the Morrissey classic "November Spawned a Monster," will feature Morrissey-themed work by an impressive roster of 31 artists from across the stylistic spectrum, including James Medrano, Bryson Brooks, Agosto Cuellar, Amada Miller, Christopher Montoya, Danielle Cunningham, and many more. The exhibit will even be open before and after the Tobin show on November 17, so fans can gather and hold onto the night as long as they can. — James Courtney
Marr-Mozz Experience [Smiths/Morrissey Tribute Band]
21+ Free, $10 for 18 and older, Thursday, Nov. 10, 9pm-2am, Industry, 8021 Pinebrook Drive.
If you don't get to see Morrissey live, you can get your kicks with The Smiths/Morrissey tribute band Marr-Moz Experience
at Industry on Nov. 10. Play your hand at winning tickets to the sold out concert and sip on drink specials all night.
"Morrissey Smiths Disco After Party"
$10, Thursday, Nov. 17, 9pm-2am, Bar America, 723 S. Alamo St.
Like a dream come true, Bar America promises to "play only the obscure" songs by The Smiths and Morrissey until 2 a.m. Nov. 17, so those who missed out on the live performance can at least get their fill the night of the concert.
Tickets are $10 each, with a limit of 4 per person and official after-party T-shirts are $20, or $15 when you present your concert ticket, that is, if you were one of the lucky ones to even get a ticket. Free buttons and posters will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Cryfest - MOZzzzzz vs The Cure Dance Party
$Free for 21+, $5 for 18-20, Friday, Nov 18, 9p,-3am, Wax Club Lounge, 2211 San Pedro Ave.
Wax Club Lounge wants to determine who the "biggest baby" is — Morrissey or Robert Smith? They'll be playing the hits all night, presented by New Wave Society and DJ Generation X. Bring your dancing shoes and a box of tissues.