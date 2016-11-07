Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Diarrhea Planet)

All bathroom jokes aside, Diarrhea Planet is absolutely the shit. Drawing from Keith Richard's roots rock circa 1972, the group crawled out of the punky woodworks of Nashville's country scene in 2009 with infectious numbers like "Separations." (Randomly enough, that indie flavored track appears and reappears throughout, HBO's adult cartoon about New York City's street-smart pests) Diarrhea Planet eventually ditched the wholesome buckle of the Bible Belt to hit the highway with festival headliners like JEFF the Brotherhood and Titus Andronicus. Driven by the earsplitting thunder of four guitars, the garage rockers quickly became known for reworking pop melodies into roaring stadium bangers. Shake off the Monday blues by getting a little nasty with Diarrhea Planet.