Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 7, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 7:15 AM

Diarrhea Planet
Monday, November 7
click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Diarrhea Planet)
  • Image via Facebook (Diarrhea Planet)
All bathroom jokes aside, Diarrhea Planet is absolutely the shit. Drawing from Keith Richard's roots rock circa 1972, the group crawled out of the punky woodworks of Nashville's country scene in 2009 with infectious numbers like "Separations." (Randomly enough, that indie flavored track appears and reappears throughout Animals, HBO's adult cartoon about New York City's street-smart pests.) Diarrhea Planet eventually ditched the wholesome buckle of the Bible Belt to hit the highway with festival headliners like JEFF the Brotherhood and Titus Andronicus. Driven by the earsplitting thunder of four guitars, the garage rockers quickly became known for reworking pop melodies into roaring stadium bangers. Shake off the Monday blues by getting a little nasty with Diarrhea Planet. 7pm, Free, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary's St.

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Tags: , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With "Remembering Bowie," YOSA and Friends Present a Classical Tribute to the Starman Read More

  2. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend Read More

  3. Punk is Alive at The Mix with Friday Night's Glue Show Read More

  4. San Antonio Welcomes Morrissey With a Bunch of Moz Tribute Events Read More

  5. What Does Mala Luna Mean For San Antonio's Shifting Music Landscape? Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...