Thursday, November 10, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 8:05 AM

Blue Healer
Friday, October 11
click to enlarge Image via Facebook (BLUE HEALER)
  • Image via Facebook (BLUE HEALER)
Cautiously peeking out of the doghouse, Blue Healers are a scruffy trio of young dudes ready to make some noise. Describing their collective aesthetic as pop music with a mouthful of sharp teeth, the nonchalant group of Austin natives infuses intelligent indie rock with the danceable melodies and catchy choruses of today's commercial songwriting. Donning a mug of sloppy face paint in "Bad Weather," singer and standing bass player David Beck shouts the song's refrain – "What good is a ghost when you're dead?" – with the gusto of radio-friendly rockers like Foster the People and Ra Ra Riot. With the recent release of their eponymous debut now under their belt, Blue Healer is looking like a dog who's finally seeing his day. Get pumped for playtime with Blue Healer and Filmstrips at Limelight. 9:30pm, $5, Limelight, 2718 N. Saint Mary's St.

