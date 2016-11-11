Ramones-inspired Zine Makes Debut at The Bang Bang Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy of Warship

Pioneers of a stripped-down sound and a uniform of tight jeans, leather jackets, Converse sneakers and moppy bowl cuts, The Ramones are considered the first New York punk band to land a major contract and find international acclaim.



Formed in Queens circa 1974 by vocalist Jeffrey Hyman (aka Joey Ramone), guitarist John Cummings (aka Johnny Ramone), bassist Douglas Colvin (aka Dee Dee Ramone) and drummer Thomas Erdelyi (aka Tommy Ramone), the band threw a wrench in the musical works of the era with sharp, simple and short songs fueled by catchy choruses.



Fondly remembered for classics like “I Wanna Be Sedated,” the musical comedy Rock ’n’ Roll High School and the enduring mantra “eliminate the unnecessary and focus on the substance,” the late pop punks are as influential as ever — evidenced on a local level by the inaugural issue of Warship, “a quarterly zine that’s always keen.”



Inviting artists and writers to interpret a different theme each issue, the zine celebrates its official launch with a free party featuring like-minded vendors (Black Moon Print, Defectivepudding and Saytown Review among them) and live music from Lemmings and Knockin’ Chucks.



Warship Zine Release, Free, 8pm-2am, Fri. Nov. 11, The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Drive, (210) 320-1187, facebook.com/thebangbangbar210.