Friday, November 11, 2016

Tejano Music Awards Takes Over the Tobin Center this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 2:16 PM

Will Tejano music ever relive its glory days from the ’90s, when Selena, La Mafia and Emilio Navaira were red-hot?

Year after year, the list of Tejano Music Awards nominees seems a rehash from the previous year and the genre, in the eyes of the mainstream Latin music industry, feels like a sound perennially in danger of extinction. Yet, Tejano refuses to die and, little by little, is hosting bigger and better awards shows.

Besides live performances by Stefani Montiel, Sunny Sauceda, Michael Salgado and many others, this year’s highlight will be the deserved musical tribute to Emilio Navaira, who passed away in May, by a growing list of performers. The fact that the show will take place at the Tobin is no small feat: Tejano deserves a place like it, and this may very well be the best TMA edition since those days at the Alamodome.

Tejano Music Awards, $39.50-$175, 7pm, Sat. Nov. 12, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

