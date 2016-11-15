Morrissey Cancels San Antonio Concert

The Tobin Center must have broken hundreds of hearts today when it sent an email to Morrissey ticket holders saying Thursday's concert has been canceled due to "severe illness of a member of the band."
According to Pitchfork
, Morrissey canceled his sold-out show in Boulder on Monday night after keyboardist Gustavo Manzur collapsed backstage. Today, Morrissey's website gave an update that Manzur was hospitalized and that doctors advise one week of rest. The band plans to continue their tour in Detroit, with concerts following in Cleveland and Chicago.
Though we wish Manzur a speedy recovery, news of the cancellation is pretty disappointing for San Antonians considering the number of Moz tribute events
that were planned to coincide with Morrissey's stop in SA, including Presa House Galleries' "November Spawned a Moz Show."
The Tobin Center
says purchases will be refunded and all questions can be directed to their box office.