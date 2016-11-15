Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

'Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove' Gets Screen Time at the Guadalupe Theater

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
During the Texas Tornados heyday in the ’90s, a bunch of friends and I went to some club in West Covina, California, to see Flaco Jiménez in person (he had just recorded an amazing solo in Café Tacuba’s debut album). Once the TT concert started, though, we quickly forgot about Flaco.

We encountered, instead, a human tornado named Doug Sahm. He was the heart and soul of the band and one of the best performers I’d ever seen. Joe Nick Patoski’ s excellent doc portrays the different Sahms (the rocker, the bluesman, the Tex-Mex vato, the country crooner and even the Scandinavian hit maker) in a fond but also critical light.

The movie is entertaining, informative and funny as hell, but even with the endorsement of Dylan himself (“the Sir Douglas Quintet is probably the best,” he said in the early ’ 60s), Sahm remains one of the most underrated figures in the history of Texas music, partly because of his tendency to not spend enough time developing a project.

Perhaps Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy explained it best in the closing credits: “He was incapable of following anybody else’s plans for him.” Fortunately, the music remains and this film makes the ultimate case for a true Texas musical genius.

$8, 7:30pm, Thurs., Nov. 17, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tejano Music Awards 2016: Elida Reyna Sweeps, the Navairas Rule Read More

  2. The Last Bandoleros Will Open for Sting on US, European Tours Read More

  3. Tejano Music Awards Takes Over the Tobin Center this Saturday Read More

  4. Inaugural Mala Luna Fest Brings Big Names, Good Times to Lone Star Brewery Read More

  5. Dream Theater, and Defiance Through Music Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...