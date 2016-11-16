5 Gifts the Music Lover in Your Life Will Adore You For

Released just last week, this CD box set compiles every known recording from Bob Dylan’s heroic 1966 tour of the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia. The recordings, which are heavy on songs from the massively influential albums Bringing It All Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited, and Blonde on Blonde, are an exhaustive primary source document of one of the greatest musical odysseys in rock ‘n’ roll history.Tupac’s final (and for my money his best) album was released under the alias Makaveli twenty years ago. Featuring the fan favorites “To Live and Die in LA” and “Hail Mary,” along with a whole bunch of lesser-know gems like “Bomb First (My Second Reply)” and “Blasphemy,” the album is the iconic rapper’s strongest overall because it’s his most direct, most personal, most violent, and most disturbing work. Any hip-hop fan should have the remastered vinyl edition of this one in their collection.For the vinyl-loving people in your life, consider the gift of a three-month subscription to Vinyl Me, Please. This subscription vinyl service gives members a vinyl box each month of taste-curated, special pressing albums that come with fun extras like cocktail pairings and an original art print. The membership also gives people a chance to shop an exclusive catalog of records and special merchandise.The news of Leonard Cohen’s recent passing has his many fans crestfallen and is, no doubt, causing many of the uninitiated to dig into the man’s impressive work for the first time. For fans and newbies alike, this book, which features the lyrics to more than 100 of Cohen’s darkly beautiful songs, is an essential gateway into the most timeless aspect of his music: the words.While the fifth annual Burger Records Hangover Fest isn’t actually happening until Sunday, March 19, the blind pre-sale has already started. And, because nothing says Happy Holidays like a gift you can’t use for three months, we think this would make a swell gift for the live music aficionado in your life. We don’t know the lineup yet, which is why the tickets are available at a lower price than the $40 they will cost once the lineup announcements start, but last year’s bash featured the likes of Shannon and the Clams, The Night Beats, La Luz, and White Lung.