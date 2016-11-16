ThurzGayz: VJ Glitoris Celebrates 5 Years of Ass Shaking at Brass Monkey

click to enlarge Brass Monkey's Facebook page

VJ Glitoris sounds like party monster armed with glitter explosives and hellishly fire jams. It's an image that would make John Waters proud.Establishing herself in the Austin scene with TuezGayz at Barbarella in 2010, a year later VJ Glitoris brought hervoted "Best Weekly Party" set to the St. Mary's Strip at the Brass Monkey, AKA the home of Friday's '80s Night. ThurzGayz, now a weekly perma-dance party in San Antonio, is celebrating its five-year residency as a sanctuary for all sexual orientations and gender identities to say “fuck it” and become one on the dancefloor.“I want to provide you a place to shake your ass the way you do when you're at home dancing in front of the mirror, getting ready to go out,” VJ Glitoris told the. “I love an environment that engages as many senses as possible, drinks to taste, music to hear, cuties to touch, and music videos to watch.”From her “INDIE HOMO ELECTRO” origins to hosting Beyoncé tribute nights and a Gay of the Dead Zombie Party, VJ Glitoris plays everything from mainstream to Indie label artists, from Marina & The Diamonds to Grimes. On playing obscure versus Top 100 jams, she says, “If I've been working all week, I'm not trying to go to the club to watch some DJ have their moment. It’s my night off and I'm just trying to have my moment on the dance floor with friends.” But Glitoris also knows how to ignite the floor with something new, adding. “Sometimes it’s like getting children to eat their vegetables when the candy is already out. Just find a beat, or go get a drink.”A native Houstonian, VJ Glitoris moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas, where she turned her passion into a career. After graduation and pursuing a full time job at the family services department at Habitat for Humanity, her music blog TheGlitoris.com got noticed by a fan and club owner. Even after her successful Austin stint with TuezGayz, she wasn't convinced at first that a San Antonio spinoff would work. Five years later, it clearly has.The key to longevity in the night club scene is knowing what makes asses shake, she says. “I like music and parties to have four-on-the-floor beats, house influences, a knack for catchy hooks, beats made for dancing, and unsyncopated ensemble rhythms.”During a time of political uncertainty, social tension, and mass protests, she says, “It's a place to forget all the negative things in life one shot at a time.”