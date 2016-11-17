Email
Thursday, November 17, 2016

Catch Terence Blanchard & the E-Collective at the Caver Community Cultural Center

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 12:32 PM

Trumpeter, composer, and bandleader Terence Blanchard is set to play a special show at The Carver with his new group The E-Collective.

Blanchard, who boasts jazz cred for days, having worked with the likes of Art Blakey, Herbie Hancock, and childhood friend Wynton Marsalis, to name a few, has won five Grammys and contributed to more than 30 film scores, including Malcolm X, Barbershop, and Spike Lee’s recent Chi-Raq.

With Terence Blanchard & The E-Collective, Blanchard spreads his wings and diversifies his chops, presenting a sound that fuses jazz elements with aspects of funk, r&b, and blues. Breathless, Blanchard’ s excellent 2015 release with The E-Collective, is an album of resplendent storytelling that was inspired, at least in part, by Eric Garner’s final words: “I Can’t Breathe.”

$35, 8pm, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org.

