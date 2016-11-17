Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Tera Ferna)

Borrowing their band name from a Latin phrase with a few down-to-earth connotations, Tera Ferna approaches contemporary rock as the natural inheritor of traditional rhythm and blues. The San Antonio quartet echoes the modern giants of the indie rock, casually switching momentums as they meander between the visceral urgency of Foals and the slacker sensibility of Portugal, the Man. But, Tera Ferna's refuses to merely recycle their stylistic inspiration; the ambitious group's salute toward the genre of indie rock never muddles their unit's raw originality. Dramatic numbers like "Eyes of the Sun" fluctuate on a timbral level, showcasing the diversity that underlies the group's myriad influences. What results is something that resists the blanketing effect of a single label. Freak the folk out with Tera Ferna at Imagine Books and Records alongside Sweden's Secret Circus.