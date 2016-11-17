Tex-Mex Supergroup Texas Tornados Pays Tribute to Original Member Doug Sahm

click to enlarge Courtesy

A Tex-Mex supergroup of unrivaled proportions, the Texas Tornados — with an original lineup consisting of Freddy Fender, Flaco Jiménez, Augie Meyers and Doug Sahm — make a damn-near-perfect (and consistently critically acclaimed) hybrid of Tejano and rootsy rock ‘n’ roll.Now, with Freddy and Sir Doug gone, Shawn Sahm (Doug’s son) and several others have stepped into keep the tradition alive. For this special show at historic Gruene Hall, the group will be joined by several guests as they pay tribute to fallen brother-in-song Doug Sahm.Going down just one day after what would have been Sahm’s 75th birthday, the show promises to be an occasion for somber remembrance, a nostalgic trip through some of the best songs ever to come out of the Lone Star State, and, true to the Tornados estimable reputation, a wild pachanga.