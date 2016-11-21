6 Uber-Talented Vocalists Right Here in SA

Photo Credit: Jade Hernandez

Alyson Alonzo performing.

<a href="http://yosa-youthorchestrasofsanantonio.bandcamp.com/album/abbey-road-live">Abbey Road Live by YOSA - Youth Orchestras of San Antonio</a>

In song, no instrument is capable of moving listeners the way that the human voice can. Its singular range, its power to carry emotion from heart to heart, filter free, and its unique association with identity (like fingerprints, no two voices are exactly the same) make it a musical element beyond compare.While San Antonio certainly has no shortage of talented musicians and songwriters, working in as many genres as you can think of and more, truly powerful vocalists are hard to come by in this, or any other, scene. We are, however, blessed with a handful of vocal performers who, in the great tradition of soul-stirring singers the world over, are capable of stopping listeners dead in their tracks with their voices. While by no means exhaustive, here's a short list of six of Saytown's most arresting vocal talents.Perhaps the reigning champ of vocal acrobatics in San Antonio, neo-soul/electro-r&b singer-songwriter Alyson Alonzo has a voice that is hallmarked by power and finesse, in equal measure. Oft compared to Joni Mitchell or Billie Holliday, two obvious influences, Alonzo's vocal prowess, whether on the solo r&b tip or with her soul band Sugar Skulls, is the real deal.