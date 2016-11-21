Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Willie Nelson)

Willie Nelson changed the face of country music. There’s a restrained complexity in his simple poetry that hardhearted listeners are bound to miss. Even when he’s playing the maverick in hits like “Whiskey River,” the rollicking showman embraces sensitivity. Fusing the acoustic charm of traditional country with honky tonking edge, Willie feels every bittersweet chord he plays in his core – he knows that cowboys are always adrift but still dreams of finding love regardless of his freewheelin’ ways. Wry and reverent, his lyrical genius manifests a rare combination of raw talent and wholehearted humility.