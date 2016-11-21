Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 21, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 9:15 AM

Willie Nelson
Tuesday, November 22
click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Willie Nelson)
  • Image via Facebook (Willie Nelson)
Willie Nelson changed the face of country music. There’s a restrained complexity in his simple poetry that hardhearted listeners are bound to miss. Even when he’s playing the maverick in hits like “Whiskey River,” the rollicking showman embraces sensitivity. Fusing the acoustic charm of traditional country with honky tonking edge, Willie feels every bittersweet chord he plays in his core – he knows that cowboys are always adrift but still dreams of finding love regardless of his freewheelin’ ways. Wry and reverent, his lyrical genius manifests a rare combination of raw talent and wholehearted humility. 8pm, $50-70, The Majestic Theater, 224 E. Houston

Full text

1 2 3 4 5

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tejano Music Awards 2016: Elida Reyna Sweeps, the Navairas Rule Read More

  2. 6 Uber-Talented Vocalists Right Here in SA Read More

  3. Fans Say Goodbye to For Today at Paper Tiger Read More

  4. Catch Old-school Cat Kool Keith this Week at Paper Tiger Read More

  5. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...