Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Morrissey Sends Fans on a Roller Coaster of Emotions, Says He's Coming to San Antonio After All

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 11:56 AM

Morrissey, who was scheduled to perform at the Tobin last Thursday, Nov. 17, will now be coming to the Majestic Theatre Sat. Dec. 17.

The sold-out concert was canceled after after keyboardist Gustavo Manzur collapsed backstage at a Boulder venue. Morrissey's website announced that Texas stops would be canceled, but it looks like there's been a change of plans.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 30, however, fans who purchased tickets for the Nov. 17 show will receive access to a pre-sale offer from the Tobin Center on Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.

So, if you weren't one of the lucky ones who got tickets the first time around, here's your second chance. We suggest you make sure you're ready to hop online and quickly snag your seats — tickets sold out in less than 10 minutes for the November show back in August.

