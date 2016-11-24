Email
Thursday, November 24, 2016

Americana Songwriter Jonathan Tyler Makes a Stop in San Antonio this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge unspecified-5.jpg
Jonathan Tyler, who used to include his backing band The Northern Lights in his official moniker, is a blues/Americana rock musician and songwriter, with a knack for emotive depth and crunchy, rootsy hooks.

His gritty sound and his gently raspy voice catapulted him to fame, from his launching pad in Dallas, in the form of an Atlantic Records deal, spots on the nation’s biggest festival bills, and musical features in a bunch of TV shows.

These days, Tyler is signed with Thirty Tigers and reeling a bit from the heights he and his band achieved so fast. But, Tyler’s latest album, 2015’s Holy Smokes, is certainly his finest work yet, dialing up a traditional blues feel even in the midst of a hard-edged rock onslaught that barely sounds like Americana, despite smacking of heartland America through and through. $12-$65

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Jonathan Tyler @ Sam's Burger Joint

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m. $12-$65
    • Buy Tickets

