Thursday, November 24, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 7:30 AM

Back in Black: An AC/DC Tribute
Friday, November 25
click to enlarge Image via Facebook (BACK:N:BLACK/Dangler Photos)
  • Image via Facebook (BACK:N:BLACK/Dangler Photos)
Descend the timeless “Highway to Hell” with five women who fuckin' adore AC/DC. As rowdy as their arena rock muses, Back in Black are a female tribute band hailing from the snowy caps of Switzerland. (Pretty random, right?) Praised for their diehard antics, the femme fatales recreate the snarling vocals and shredding guitars heard in AC/DC’s rambunctious anthems about fast machines and American thighs. After performing a string of shows across the pond during their recent European tour, the ladies of Back in Black arrive to the Alamo City to shake us all night long – because it's rock or bust with these hellish belles. 8pm, $10, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s St.

