Aztec Theater Welcomes Ms. Lauryn Hill

With only one solo album (two, if you consider the unjustly maligned MTV Unplugged No. 2.0), former Fugee Ms. Lauryn Hill (hence the “MLH” in this concert tour, based on an April Brooklyn Festival) firmly established herself as one of the most talented figures in popular music.Just like Juan Rulfo or the Sex Pistols, she didn’t need a vast body of work to be taken seriously.was a masterpiece that announced more greatness coming our way, but tardiness, erratic (for us) behavior and no-shows turned her into a big question mark.So far, the tour has been doing just fine. At one point, after guests do their thing, expect Hill to take the stage and give us faster, remixed version ofandtracks, and even Bob Marley hits like “No Woman, No Cry.” Unless, of course, she decides to goto the River Walk instead to align her energies.With New Orleans’ The Soul Rebels (“the missing link between Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong,” according to) and Seun Anikulapo Kuti (yes, the son of Afrobeat master Fela Kuti).