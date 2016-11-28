Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

Aztec Theater Welcomes Ms. Lauryn Hill

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 6:45 AM

click to enlarge unspecified-6.jpg
With only one solo album (two, if you consider the unjustly maligned MTV Unplugged No. 2.0), former Fugee Ms. Lauryn Hill (hence the “MLH” in this concert tour, based on an April Brooklyn Festival) firmly established herself as one of the most talented figures in popular music.

Just like Juan Rulfo or the Sex Pistols, she didn’t need a vast body of work to be taken seriously. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) was a masterpiece that announced more greatness coming our way, but tardiness, erratic (for us) behavior and no-shows turned her into a big question mark.

So far, the tour has been doing just fine. At one point, after guests do their thing, expect Hill to take the stage and give us faster, remixed version of Fugees and Miseducation tracks, and even Bob Marley hits like “No Woman, No Cry.” Unless, of course, she decides to goto the River Walk instead to align her energies.

With New Orleans’ The Soul Rebels (“the missing link between Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong,” according to The Village Voice) and Seun Anikulapo Kuti (yes, the son of Afrobeat master Fela Kuti). $61.50-$143
  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Ms. Lauryn Hill - The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series @ Aztec Theatre

    • Tue., Nov. 29, 8 p.m. $61.50-$143
    • Buy Tickets

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week Read More

  2. Tejano Music Awards 2016: Elida Reyna Sweeps, the Navairas Rule Read More

  3. Here and Now: A Look at 3 New Local Releases Read More

  4. Catch Old-school Cat Kool Keith this Week at Paper Tiger Read More

  5. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...