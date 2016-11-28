Email
Monday, November 28, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 6:59 AM

Plastic Pinks
Monday, November 28
Image via Facebook (Plastic Pinks)
  Image via Facebook (Plastic Pinks)
Garage rockers from the sandy flatlands of Miami, Plastic Pinks have split the bill with a diverse array of festival headliners, including the vintage badasses of King Krule and Shannon and the Clams, the dancey savants behind Neon Indian and RJD2 and folky freak shows like the Black Lips and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. While they resemble their various tour mates to varied degrees, the general vibe of Plastic Pink gently leans toward the balmy languor of their Florida home. (As if to underscore their sunny aesthetic, the band's vocalist goes by the name June Summer.) Forget about sweater weather with the listless rockers of Plastic Pink and Flowershop at the world’s end. 9pm, $5, Limelight, 2718 N. Saint Mary’s St

