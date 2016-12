It's been over five years since Girl in a Coma's last show, but it looks like they're ready for a comeback, even if it's only for one night.Announced this afternoon, Girl in a Coma will play a a small, intimate show for hometown fans at 502 Bar at 8 p.m. Dec. 23. Tickets are $16 and are expected to go fast, so we recommend you hope on over to ticketfly.com and get yours ASAP.