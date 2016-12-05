Email
Monday, December 5, 2016

Guns N' Roses is Coming to San Antonio in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, GUNS N' ROSES
  • Facebook, Guns N' Roses

Time to break out the air guitars, San Antonio — Guns N' Roses is planning a stop in the Alamo City for 2017.

As the last stop on their 16-city Not In This Lifetime Tour, Guns N' Roses will play on Sept. 8 at the Alamodome. Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, Dec. 10 through TicketMaster, and VIP packages are available, however, Citi card holders can snag tickets at 10 a.m. Dec. 6  at citiprivatepass.com, and AT&T priority pre-sale access begins 10 a.m. Dec. 8.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so better get yours before they're gone.
