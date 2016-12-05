Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 7:45 AM

Zig Zags
Monday, December 5
click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Zig Zags/Denée Petracek)
  • Image via Facebook (Zig Zags/Denée Petracek)
Thicker than a metric ton of sludge, the savage sickos behind the Zig Zags conjure a sonic maelstrom of almost supernatural proportion. While raging demons and radioactive moonshiners wreak havoc on the crudely drawn covers of their albums, the group's growing discography is the legacy of noise rock legends like the perennially rad Ty Segall, who recorded and produced the Zig Zags' self-titled debut in 2014. Similar to Segall's twisted take on crunchy garage rock, thrashing tracks like the intentionally misspelled "Brainded Warrior" and "So Stoned" capture the Zig Zags' brain scrambling essence. Zig Zags light up with Austin's Sweat Lodge and DJ Smoak at K23. 8pm, $7, K23, 704 Fredericksburg Rd.

Full text

1 2 3 4 5

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Morrissey Cancels Shows, Blames "Slippery Industry Incompetents," Says He Expects "No Further Chances" In SA Read More

  2. The Last Bandoleros Will Open for Sting on US, European Tours Read More

  3. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend Read More

  4. Dark Dude, King Dude Read More

  5. Tejano Music Awards 2016: Elida Reyna Sweeps, the Navairas Rule Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...