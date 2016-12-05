Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Zig Zags/Denée Petracek)

Thicker than a metric ton of sludge, the savage sickos behind the Zig Zags conjure a sonic maelstrom of almost supernatural proportion. While raging demons and radioactive moonshiners wreak havoc on the crudely drawn covers of their albums, the group's growing discography is the legacy of noise rock legends like the perennially rad Ty Segall, who recorded and produced the Zig Zags' self-titled debut in 2014. Similar to Segall's twisted take on crunchy garage rock, thrashing tracks like the intentionally misspelled "Brainded Warrior" and "So Stoned" capture the Zig Zags' brain scrambling essence. Zig Zags light up with Austin's Sweat Lodge and DJ Smoak at K23.