Sound on Sound Fest Announces It'll Be Back for a Second Year

It appears that the inaugural Sound on Sound Fest
was a huge success because the music festival, presented by Margin Walker, announced that SOS will return to Sherwood Forest Faire Nov. 10-12, 2017.
Created by Fun Fun Fun Fest founders Graham Williams and James Moody, this year's three-day festival brought a range of big-name artists from Beach House, Deerhunter and Big Boi to up-and-comings bands, such as Hinds, Thundercat and Psychic Twin.
There's no word yet on an official line up, but if 2017's fest is anything like this year's, a three-day pass is highly recommended. Early bird passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 for $130, and we're anticipating single-day passes and other ticket offers will be announced soon.