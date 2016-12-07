Email
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Mala Luna Festival to Donate $15,000 to Network for Young Artists

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 10:25 AM

click image Mala Luna Fest - PHOTO BY GREG NOIRE, COURTESY OF MALA LUNA FEST'S OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Photo by Greg Noire, Courtesy of Mala Luna Fest's official facebook page
  • Mala Luna Fest

During Halloween weekend, the inaugural Mala Luna Festival kicked things off with a sold-out crowd totaling 30,000 over a two-day span. Now, after the dust has settled, the festival is giving back to San Antonio's youth by donating $15,000 to a local arts charity.

The money will benefit the nonprofit the Network for Young Artists, aiding their mission to provide affordable voice, guitar, percussion, keyboard, and dance lessons to young San Antonio residents ages 4 through 20 who have a passion for the arts. Although the Mala Luna Festival announced their partnership with NYA early in its inception, they're now following through on the promise.

The fest featured national performers like Travis Scott and G-Eazy alongside SA talent, allowing both worlds to collide on the same stage, giving a platform to what San Antonio has to offer – all while turning the iconic Lone Star Brewery into a live work of art.


