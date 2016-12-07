Marfa Myths Music, Film, and Art Fest Announces 2017 Lineup

Now in its fourth year, Marfa Myths is an annual music, art, and film festival put on by the righteous, independent Brooklyn label Mexican Summer and Marfa cultural organization/all-arts venue Ballroom Marfa.
Aside from boasting the most stunning (not to mention joyfully eccentric) festival grounds imaginable—festival events occur all around the tiny town—Marfa Myths musical lineup has improved with each new incarnation. Marfa Myths 2017, which has grown from a three to a four day affair, will feature psych-rock progenitor Roky Erickson, an ethereal/experimental folk collaboration between Weyes Blood and Perfume Genius, free jazz luminary and icon Pharoah Sanders (holy shit!), art pop singer/composer Julia Holter, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (of S U R V I V E) playing the music of Stranger Things, and many more.
In addition, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Chulita Vinyl Club—the all-girl, all-vinyl DJ collective started in ATX/SA by Claudia Saenz—is also slated to perform in some capacity at the festival. Óraleladies!
You'll be rewarded for getting in quickly on this one, as earlybird bundles, which include all access festival passes, a vinyl EP compilation, and a Marfa Myths 2017 tote bag, are going for just $140 a pop.