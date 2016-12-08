Email
Thursday, December 8, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Swimming with Bears
Friday, December 9
click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Swimming With Bears/Jpmarcus)
  • Image via Facebook (Swimming With Bears/Jpmarcus)
Combing the good times from even the darkest days, Swimming with Bears are an optimistic outfit that's brimming with indie ambition. Inching out of Austin's sprawl, the rock band managed to recruit Blue October's Matt Noveskey two years ago to produce their first album, which they appropriately titled Paws. Shifting moods between the playfulness of Two Door Cinema Club and the twangy tendencies of Mumford and Sons, Swimming with Bears harbors the promise of mainstream success on many fronts. The album's lead single "Shiver and Crawl" prances to an infectious beat that recalls the Heavy's "How You Like Me Now." (Remember the throbbing jingle that scored a Kia Sorrento commercial back in 2009?) Exuberant and sincere, Swimming with Bears is standing on the brink of something great. 8pm, Free, Paper Tiger, 2124 N. Saint Mary's

