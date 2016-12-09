Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

New Releases from Local Bands You Should Already Be Listening To

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 12:32 PM

COVER ART FOR WE LEAVE AT MIDNIGHT'S "HOLY ROLLING FLOWER BAND"
  • Cover art for We Leave at Midnight's "Holy Rolling Flower Band"
We Leave at Midnight, Holy Rolling Flower Band, released Dec 9
Leading off another trifecta of fine local releases is We Leave at Midnight's (WLAM) latest offering, the crafty psych-pop-rock group's second full length effort. As with previous work from the John Dailey-led WLAM, Holy Rolling Flower Band begins with a Beatles blueprint and piles on sophistication from there. This is a pop album through and through, but don't get it twisted: it's also a lush, layered, harmony-laden affair, hallmarked by satisfying shifts in tempo and texture, abundantly evident attention to detail, and the straight up virtuosic keyboard work of Chris Guerra. Suffice it to say that this is easily the most fully realized output from WLAM, a band that has been been (more or less) active on the scene for seven years. Favorite track: the expansive, saturated, and colorful quasi-ballad "Don't Be Afraid."
COVER ART FOR SUNJAMMER'S "PRIMITIVE MIND"
  • Cover art for Sunjammer's "Primitive Mind"
Sunjammer, Primitive Mind, released Dec 1
Real talk: here's some really loose and deep dish shit for smoking joints and downing Lone Stars in the garage (solo or accompanied). This debut from Sunjammer—a newish four-piece helmed by Joshua Bloodsworth and Torin Metz from Flower Jesus Quintet—is puro patchouli haze, dancing its meandering ritual in between sun-rays. These are the kind of chunky, nonchalant jams that speak more of levity than laziness, more low down than lo-fi, more zeroed-in than spaced-out. Basically, Primitive Mind doles out huge helpings of soulful psych-rock that sounds equal parts earthy and transcendent, emerging from the muck of un-stuck consciousness, inventing winding pathways in the groovy space between throwback psych and proto-prog. It's like eating a delicious sweet potato pie that also happen to make you hallucinate. Favorite track: the heady and heavy, wailing and searing "Natureson." Or, maybe the deliriously patient wig-out "Jelly Jam."
COVER ART FOR LEVEES' "ANOTHER MEDICINE"
  • Cover art for Levees' "Another Medicine"
Levees, Another Medicine, released Nov 29
Levees' second EP of 2016, Another Medicine, is a tight shot of angular, melodramatic, and soulful alternative rock. With strong Queens of the Stone Age meets The Walkmen vibes, the EP, exhibiting both bite and finesse, emotion and distance, is liable to remind you of a few different historical high points in college radio rock. Another Medicine improves upon what was best about Levees debut, and successfully captures the raw energy and restless inspiration that the talented band harnesses so well in the live setting. It's a quick listen, but one that will have you keeping your ears on Levees. Favorite track: the, dare I say, low key anthemic "Broken Cup."

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Story Time With Dolly Parton at the Tobin Center Read More

  2. How the Last Bandoleros Reinvented Tex-Mex and Blew Sting Away Read More

  3. Go See Dolly Parton at the Tobin Center – Just Don’t Expect Her to Sing Much Read More

  4. YOSA's Troy Peters Honored as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Musical America Read More

  5. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...