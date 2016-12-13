Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Live Music Roundup: 8 Shows to See this Week

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Hudson Moore
Wednesday, Dec. 14

Well, damn son, Hudson Moore is one sexy country dude. On his latest album Getaway you’ll get the feeling he’s singing straight to you especially on “Sand In The Bed” - “swimming under those king size covers and wrapping my arms around you sweetheart” (Yes, Gawd!). His baritone vocals, accented with a hint of country twang, serenade the listener as country pop rock progressions sail you far away from all the complicated dealings of your average American life. Incorporating elements of folk and atmospheric indie rock, Moore finds a way to communicate a relatively overdone sound in a sharp and interesting way. 7:30pm, $7-$30, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St. — Chris Conde




Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Melodic Metal Mayhem at the Aztec Read More

  2. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Weekend Read More

  3. Tejano Music Awards 2016: Elida Reyna Sweeps, the Navairas Rule Read More

  4. How the Last Bandoleros Reinvented Tex-Mex and Blew Sting Away Read More

  5. Story Time With Dolly Parton at the Tobin Center Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...