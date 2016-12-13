Live Music Roundup: 8 Shows to See this Week

click to enlarge Courtesy

Well, damn son, Hudson Moore is one sexy country dude. On his latest album Getaway you’ll get the feeling he’s singing straight to you especially on “Sand In The Bed” - “swimming under those king size covers and wrapping my arms around you sweetheart” (Yes, Gawd!). His baritone vocals, accented with a hint of country twang, serenade the listener as country pop rock progressions sail you far away from all the complicated dealings of your average American life. Incorporating elements of folk and atmospheric indie rock, Moore finds a way to communicate a relatively overdone sound in a sharp and interesting way.