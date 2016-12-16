Mini-Documentary Celebrates Imagine Books & Records, "The Loudest Bookstore in Texas"



Imagine Books and Records is a bastion of DIY coolness in a part of town that's not typically known for being hip. Yet, situated on the northwest side of town, Imagine has, since opening back in 2011, become a place for young (and not so young) folks, especially writers, musicians, and artists, to hone their crafts, share of themselves, and hangout.

Over the years, Imagine has really picked up steam in the live music department especially, leading to its apt and awesome nickname “the loudest bookstore in Texas.” Imagine now draws good crowds to shows on any given night of the week, and, apart from consistent offerings from some of SA’s best acts, has also nabbed the attention of touring acts, who've played to enthusiastic crowds at the small makeshift venue.

Perhaps even more important than the cool factor, however, is the tight-knit community that Imagine has fostered around itself.