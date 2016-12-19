Burger Fest V Lineup Is Starting to Take Shape, Includes Television

For the fifth straight year, Burger Hangover Fest (presented by Fuzzland Productions) will grace San Antonio with a heaping helping of hot rock in March 2017. Each successive year of the slacker/stoner rock-worshiping soirée has grown greater in number and quality of offerings. Last year’s incarnation was highlighted by acts like La Luz, White Lung, Shannon and the Clams, Guantanamo Baywatch, and the Night Beats.
As announced at a party on Saturday night that featured Sunjammer, Rattlesnake Milk, and Grape St, the Burger Hangover Fest V lineup, even in its not-yet-complete form, is shaping up exceedingly well.
At the top of the still-partial lineup, pioneering New York, art-punk/proto-alternative band Television — playing their only Texas date and for the first time in San Antonio — is probably the biggest act the fest has ever booked. We're also pretty stoked to see British psych-rock heavies Temples, glam-garage duo Deep Valley, 1960's-indebted pop-rock act The Molochs, and wild, experimental, krautrock-ish band JJUUJJUU also on the lineup already.
Stay tuned to the event's Facebook page for more lineup up announcements. We wouldn't wait too much longer to get our tickets. At forty bucks a pop, these things might go quickly.