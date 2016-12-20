Eight Shows to See this Holiday Week

click to enlarge Courtesy





Do you like shredding guitars and epic orchestral movements with angelic choirs singing while flames ignite a stage? Do you love Christmas? Do you think it would be cool to see all of this packed into an explosive night of metal and holiday cheer? Then this show is most definitely for you. With their headbanging rendition of “Carol of The Bells” and other aggressive covers of holiday songs, Trans Siberian Orchestra has been spreading their love for epic Christmas movements since the late 90’s and are coming to town to remind us that tinsel isn’t the only thing metal about Christmas.