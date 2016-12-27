Email
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By and on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.COM/DWIGHTYOAKAM
Dwight Yoakam
Wednesday, December 28

“Well I’m back again for another night of trying to break free from this sadness that I can’t lay to rest,” Dwight Yoakam croons. “This old honky-tonk sure does feel like home and the music with the laughter seem to soothe my loneliness.” During an era of Nashville focusing on pop-country (are they ever not, though?), Yoakam’s raw lyricism and honky-tonk style weren’t exactly received with open arms from, which is what made him move out to California where he started gaining traction playing his unique sound of country music in rock and punk rock clubs in the late 1970s. With several Grammys, a few top Billboard hits, and countless other awards, Dwight Yoakam is revered as one of the most innovative songwriters of all time, proving once again that marching to the beat of your own drum (or slide guitar) pays off in the end. 7:30pm, $39.75-$199.75, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle — Chris Conde




