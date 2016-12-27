The Bang Bang Bar Brings You a Night Full of Morrissey

click to enlarge facebook.com/morrissey

If you can find it in your heart to forgive Morrissey for the rollercoaster of emotions he sent us on this year with scheduling a show in San Antonio, canceling, rescheduling and canceling again, then get to The Bang Bang Bar this Friday for four hours of non-stop Moz.Houston DJ Abrahán will be spinning all vinyl and taking requests of your favorite Morrissey and Smiths' songs, so you can sing, dance and cry your way into 2017.