Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The Bang Bang Bar Brings You a Night Full of Morrissey

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 2:05 PM

FACEBOOK.COM/MORRISSEY
If you can find it in your heart to forgive Morrissey for the rollercoaster of emotions he sent us on this year with scheduling a show in San Antonio, canceling, rescheduling and canceling again, then get to The Bang Bang Bar this Friday for four hours of non-stop Moz.

Houston DJ Abrahán will be spinning all vinyl and taking requests of your favorite Morrissey and Smiths' songs, so you can sing, dance and cry your way into 2017.

10 p.m. - 2 a.m., The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Milo Drive.

